CPI is open to pre-poll alliance with ‘like-minded parties’ in Andhra Pradesh, says Ramakrishna

January 09, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Communist Party of India (CPI) Andhra Pradesh unit secretary K. Ramakrishna has said that his party is open to pre-poll alliances to prevent the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) from coming back to power in the State in 2024 elections.

In an exclusive interview with The Hindu in Vizinaagaram, Mr. Ramakrishna said that the CPI wanted to contest at least one seat in each district.

“We don’t want to split the votes of the opposition parties. That is why, we are open to alliances. During talks with like-minded parties, we will insist for at least 20 to 25 seats. We are confident of winning all the allocated seats as people have special respect for the CPI in the State,” said Mr. Ramakrishna.

The CPI leader further said that the unity among the opposition parties and pre-poll alliances could ensure a clean sweep in 2024 general elections. He indicated that the opposition parties would jointly organise agitation to showcase their unity over all important issues including opposing the G.O. No. 1 which have imposed restrictions on public meetings and other programmes.

“The CPI is planning to highlight the failures of the YSRCP government by touring all districts. As a first step, a delegation will visit all the pending projects between February 8 and 14 and garner the support of farmers who are enduring hardships in the absence of assured irrigation facilities,” said Mr. Ramakrishna.

He said that a hunger strike had been planned in the last week of January to oppose the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). “Another massive agitation will be organised soon, demanding that the government must enhance financial assistance for the beneficiaries of the Jagananna housing schemes from ₹1.8 lakh to ₹5 lakh,” he said.

As part of his North Andhra tour, Mr. Ramakrishna came to Vizinaagaram and held a review meeting with party senior leaders P. Kameswara Rao, Vommi Ramana, Bugata Ashok, Thota Jeevanna and others. He suggested the party cadre to improve the network in all villages of Vizianagaram and Parvatipuram-Manyam districts.