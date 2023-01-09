ADVERTISEMENT

CPI is open to pre-poll alliance with ‘like-minded parties’ in Andhra Pradesh, says Ramakrishna

January 09, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The party is planning to highlight the failures of the YSRCP government by touring all districts, he says

K Srinivasa Rao

The CPI doesn’t want to split the votes of the opposition parties and that is why we are open to alliances, says party’s Andhra Pradesh unit secretary K. Ramakrishna. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Communist Party of India (CPI) Andhra Pradesh unit secretary K. Ramakrishna has said that his party is open to pre-poll alliances to prevent the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) from coming back to power in the State in 2024 elections.

In an exclusive interview with The Hindu in Vizinaagaram, Mr. Ramakrishna said that the CPI wanted to contest at least one seat in each district.

“We don’t want to split the votes of the opposition parties. That is why, we are open to alliances. During talks with like-minded parties, we will insist for at least 20 to 25 seats. We are confident of winning all the allocated seats as people have special respect for the CPI in the State,” said Mr. Ramakrishna.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The CPI leader further said that the unity among the opposition parties and pre-poll alliances could ensure a clean sweep in 2024 general elections. He indicated that the opposition parties would jointly organise agitation to showcase their unity over all important issues including opposing the G.O. No. 1 which have imposed restrictions on public meetings and other programmes.

“The CPI is planning to highlight the failures of the YSRCP government by touring all districts. As a first step, a delegation will visit all the pending projects between February 8 and 14 and garner the support of farmers who are enduring hardships in the absence of assured irrigation facilities,” said Mr. Ramakrishna.

He said that a hunger strike had been planned in the last week of January to oppose the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). “Another massive agitation will be organised soon, demanding that the government must enhance financial assistance for the beneficiaries of the Jagananna housing schemes from ₹1.8 lakh to ₹5 lakh,” he said.

As part of his North Andhra tour, Mr. Ramakrishna came to Vizinaagaram and held a review meeting with party senior leaders P. Kameswara Rao, Vommi Ramana, Bugata Ashok, Thota Jeevanna and others. He suggested the party cadre to improve the network in all villages of Vizianagaram and Parvatipuram-Manyam districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US