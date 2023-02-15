ADVERTISEMENT

CPI hits out at YSRCP for neglecting in Gundrevula project in Kurnool

February 15, 2023 07:00 am | Updated 07:00 am IST - KURNOOL

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla

Communist Party of India State Secretary K. Ramakrishna at the Gundrevula project site in Kurnool district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SUBRAMANYAM U

The Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna has hit out at the YSR Congress Party for neglecting the Gundrevula project on river Tungabhadra, as per its poll promise.

He has also criticised former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu for launching the project in 2019 for name sake and not ensuring its completion. 

The survey was completed 10 years back but the project works have not taken off, Mr. Ramakrishna lamented. He said that the project would have been life-changing for the draought-hit Rayalaseema region.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The YSRCP leaders are engrossed in amassing land and real estate he alleged. The BJP on its part had sanctioned ₹5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra project just to get mileage in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, he said.

The project, estimated to cost ₹1,980 crore, is expected to stabilise 2,65,628 acres under the KC canal in Kurnool and Kadapa districts besides meeting the drinking water needs of the Kurnool city and adjoining villages along the KC canal, he observed.

Mr. Ramakrishna said the government had not bothered to take up any project in Rayalaseema, and the ayacut under the Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) in Telangana also could get stabilised if the Gundrevula is taken up.

Retired irrigation engineer M. Subbarayudu submitted the project in 2011. It remains grounded even now, while the leaders of other parties and the ruling YSRCP had been talking only about Polavaram Project. A detailed review needs to be done on the pending projects in Rayalaseema, and execution of all the projects initiated at the earliest, he added.

The team also visited the Vedavathi Project site, which if implemented could have brought 20 tmc water to the region, he added. The team members will visit other projects in the Nandyal and Kurnool district on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US