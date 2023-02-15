CPI hits out at YSRCP for neglecting in Gundrevula project in Kurnool

February 15, 2023 07:00 am | Updated 07:00 am IST - KURNOOL

The Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna has hit out at the YSR Congress Party for neglecting the Gundrevula project on river Tungabhadra, as per its poll promise.

He has also criticised former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu for launching the project in 2019 for name sake and not ensuring its completion.

The survey was completed 10 years back but the project works have not taken off, Mr. Ramakrishna lamented. He said that the project would have been life-changing for the draought-hit Rayalaseema region.

The YSRCP leaders are engrossed in amassing land and real estate he alleged. The BJP on its part had sanctioned ₹5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra project just to get mileage in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, he said.

The project, estimated to cost ₹1,980 crore, is expected to stabilise 2,65,628 acres under the KC canal in Kurnool and Kadapa districts besides meeting the drinking water needs of the Kurnool city and adjoining villages along the KC canal, he observed.

Mr. Ramakrishna said the government had not bothered to take up any project in Rayalaseema, and the ayacut under the Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) in Telangana also could get stabilised if the Gundrevula is taken up.

Retired irrigation engineer M. Subbarayudu submitted the project in 2011. It remains grounded even now, while the leaders of other parties and the ruling YSRCP had been talking only about Polavaram Project. A detailed review needs to be done on the pending projects in Rayalaseema, and execution of all the projects initiated at the earliest, he added.

The team also visited the Vedavathi Project site, which if implemented could have brought 20 tmc water to the region, he added. The team members will visit other projects in the Nandyal and Kurnool district on Wednesday.