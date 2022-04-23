CPI gets new secretaries for Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts

Party to hold its State conference in Visakhapatnam in August

The CPI Andhra Pradesh unit will hold its State conference in Visakhapatnam in August, and by then it will open new offices in all the 13 new districts, party State secretary K. Ramakrishna has said.

Mr. Ramakrishna was speaking after inaugurating the renovated office building of the CPI at Guntakal on Saturday.

On the occasion C. Jaffer was appointed Anantapur district secretary in place of D. Jagadeesh, while M. Vemaiah was made the first secretary of the party in the Sri Sathya Sai district.

Mr. Ramakrishna said the national conference of the party would be held from October 14 to 18. As a preparatory exercise for the national conference, a preliminary meeting would be held in Vijayawada on Sunday, in which national leaders Binay Sen and D. Raja would take part.

“Since the last national conference held at Kannur in Kerala, things have changed drastically with the BJP government at the Centre desperately pursuing communal agenda,” Mr. Ramakrishna alleged.

Ten Left parties would stage demonstrations in front of all village and ward secretariats on Monday to oppose the rise in power tariff and RTC bus fares, and imposing of additional property tax and user charge on garbage collection.