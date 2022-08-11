CPI flays Anantapur SP’s statement on video

August 11, 2022 21:08 IST

Fakeerappa is making contradictory statements, says Ramakrishna

CPI State Secretary K. Ramakrishna has flayed Anantapur Superintendent of Police K. Fakeerappa for making contradictory statements on the video call issue allegedly involving MP Gorantla Madhav.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, he said the SP had stated that none filed a complaint on the issue, even while confirming that the MP’s followers had complained to him over the issue. Even as the Home Minister had confirmed that the video had been sent to the forensic laboratory for verification, he wondered how could the SP state that the original video could not be tracked. “The SP deserves a gold medal for concluding that the video is fake, even without conducting an inquiry,” he remarked.