CPI extends support to farmers’ tractor rally in Delhi

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna and the party leaders at a media conference in Srikakulam on Monday.

SRIKAKULAM

26 January 2021 00:54 IST

Party plans a similar event in Srikakulam district

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna on Monday urged farmers and people to extend support to the farmers who have planned a tractor rally in Delhi on the Republic Day, as part of their protest against the three farm laws.

Addressing the media and a roundtable here, Mr. Ramakrishna alleged that the Narendra Modi government was trying to show the agitation launched by farmers in a poor light. “The Centre is hiding the fact that the commoner will be benefited if the new laws are revoked, leading to control of the prices of essential commodities,” he said.

Mr. Ramakrishna feared that the relaxation of norms in the new laws would pave way for corporate companies to enter the farm sector and it would work against the interests of farmers. CPI assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy, State council member Chapara Sundarlal, district secretary Sanapala Narasimhulu were present in the meeting. “The party has decided to take out a rally from Oppangi village to Srikakulam in solidarity with the agitating farmers,” said Mr. Narasimhulu.