CPI disputes Centre’s claim on J&K situation

CPI national general secretary D. Raja has said the situation in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) is not normal contrary to the Central government’s claim that peace returned to the valley after the abrogation of Articles 35-A and 370.

Addressing the party’s State council meeting here on Monday, Mr. Raja said the Central government gave the impression that schools and colleges were opened in J&K but students stayed away due to fear of violence.

Kashmiri children living outside the State were unaware of what was going on as telecommunications were disrupted.

‘Economy in shambles’

He pointed out that those who opposed the reorganisation of J&K were kept under house arrest when the Bill was being passed in Parliament and the voice of Opposition parties was gagged for obvious reasons.

Mr. Raja said the national economy was in shambles due to the policies of the Central government and the public sector undertakings were completely neglected.

The CPI would fight for protecting the interests of Andhra Pradesh which became a victim of divisive politics of the BJP and the Congress, he added.

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna said the statements by Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, BJP MP T.G. Venkatesh and others on capital city Amaravati triggered panic but Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy maintained silence instead of clearing the air.