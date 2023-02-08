CPI demands White Paper on the state of finances in Andhra Pradesh

February 08, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has demanded that the State government release a White Paper on the State’s finances, debts and interest payments.

In a release on Wednesday, CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna said the total outstanding liabilities touched ₹4.42 lakh crore as per the statement made by Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in Parliament.

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, however, asserted that the debts were only ₹1.35 lakh crore.

Experts were of the view that the total outstanding liabilities of Andhra Pradesh would be ₹10 lakh crore if the loans raised through various corporations were taken into account.

Despite huge debts, the State government was unable to pay the salaries by the first of every month. Also, pensions were not being paid, Mr. Ramakrishna said, adding that the government should clear the air in this regard and release a White Paper.