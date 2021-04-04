CPI demands white paper on State loans, development

ANANTAPUR

04 April 2021 23:49 IST

The Communist Party of India(CPI) has asked the YSR Congress Party government to publish a ‘white paper’ on the total amount of loans it had borrowed since it came to power in 2019 May and the quantum of development with regard to each sector.

At a press conference in Guntakal on Saturday, CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna said that the State had total borrowings of ₹95,000 crore at the time of the division of the combined A.P., but today the borrowings have gone up to ₹3.45 lakh crore and things have come to such a pass that the government is unable to pay salaries till 4th of the month.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy needs to reply as to how much did he spend on the development - specifically in job creation, agriculture, improvement of industrial scenario, and irrigation facilities,” Mr. Ramakrishna said. The Chief Minister also needs to tell the people as to what was the loan repayment strategy or plan with how much revenue getting generated from the funds the State had borrowed during his tenure, the CPI leader asked.

Threat to voting right

The recent measures being taken by the YSR Congress Party to ensure that the Opposition parties do not exist in the State was a serious threat to the voting right of the people as the majority of the elections were being made to be decided ‘unanimously’ killing the spirit of democracy, he observed. “The Chief Minister had given a target of 80% victory to the Ministers and MLAs in the recent ULB elections and even in the current MPTC/ZPTC elections, he was expecting a 100% victory for the YSRCP,” the Communist leader added.

State Election Commission had resorted to an undemocratic exercise of conducting MPTC/ZPTC elections with a notice of just eight days against a Supreme Court ruling of imposing a minimum of 4 weeks of election code of conduct. “While the SEC was supposed to conduct a meeting all political parties on April 3, she announced polling dates hurriedly a day ahead of it,” he pointed out. District CPI secretary D. Jagadeesh was also present on the occasion.