CPI demands White Paper on irrigation projects in Andhra Pradesh

The Communist Party of India has demanded that the Andhra Pradesh government release a White Paper on irrigation projects and water allocations made to the State.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna said that the Union government was doing gross injustice to Andhra Pradesh regarding irrigation projects. The Centre was attempting to reduce the height of the Polavaram project, and such a move would undermine the project’s benefits.

The Central government plans to save ₹25,000 crore by lowering the height. The right and left canal capacities are being reduced to save funds. This would harm the benefits envisioned under the Polavaram project. The State and Central governments have to clear the air.

These were efforts to reduce the allocations made to A.P. in violation of the AP Bifurcation Act, 2014. A transparent discussion on this issue was the need of the hour, he said.

On FPCA charges

Referring to true-up charges, Mr. Ramakrishna demanded the immediate withdrawal of the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (APERC) order imposing a burden of ₹6,072 crore on the public under the guise of Fuel Price and Power Purchase Cost Adjustment (FPCA) charges.

The APERC extended the deadline for objections on an additional ₹11,820 crores of electricity adjustment charges until November 19, and the CPI would raise its objections.

On November 19, during the Andhra Pradesh Assembly sessions, 10 Left parties would organise a protest in Vijayawada. From November 20 to 30, public meetings and awareness campaigns will be held across the state to mobilise people against the electricity burden.