ADVERTISEMENT

CPI demands support price for Bengal gram farmers in Andhra Pradesh

February 26, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna writes letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.  | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has urged to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to protect the interests of Bengal gram farmers in the State.

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna, in a letter on February 26 (Sunday), said that the government must take appropriate steps to purchase the Bengal gram yield through the Markfed and offer support price to tfarmers.

“The Centre has fixed the support price at ₹5,335 per quintal for Bengal gram. But, the traders are buying the produce at ₹4,500. In the absence of support price, the farmers are losing more than ₹5,000 per acre. ”K. RamakrishnaCPI State secretary

“The Central government has fixed the support price at ₹5,335 per quintal for Bengal gram. But, this year the traders are buying the crop at ₹4,500. The Bengal gram farmers are in dire straits as the price of their produce has fallen. They are losing more than ₹800 per quintal as the authorities have failed to take steps to buy the produce at the support price. Each farmer is losing more than ₹5,000 per acre,” said Mr. Ramakrishna. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Even though harvesting of Bengal gram started in the second week of January, the purchases have not started yet in many places. Also, the authorities have fixed the cap on procurement that only 25 quintals would be purchased from each farmer. Such conditions have left the farmers in Kadapa district in the lurch, he said.

“I request the government to take appropriate steps to purchase up to 35 quintals of Bengal gram from each farmer,” said Mr. Ramakrishna.

The CPI leader said that farmers depend on Bengal gram cultivation after paddy in the rabi season. The crop is cultivated in about 11.85 lakh acres. However, the acreage has reduced to only 8.20 lakh acres this year, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US