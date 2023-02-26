CPI demands support price for Bengal gram farmers in Andhra Pradesh

February 26, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has urged to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to protect the interests of Bengal gram farmers in the State.

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna, in a letter on February 26 (Sunday), said that the government must take appropriate steps to purchase the Bengal gram yield through the Markfed and offer support price to tfarmers.

“The Central government has fixed the support price at ₹5,335 per quintal for Bengal gram. But, this year the traders are buying the crop at ₹4,500. The Bengal gram farmers are in dire straits as the price of their produce has fallen. They are losing more than ₹800 per quintal as the authorities have failed to take steps to buy the produce at the support price. Each farmer is losing more than ₹5,000 per acre,” said Mr. Ramakrishna.

Even though harvesting of Bengal gram started in the second week of January, the purchases have not started yet in many places. Also, the authorities have fixed the cap on procurement that only 25 quintals would be purchased from each farmer. Such conditions have left the farmers in Kadapa district in the lurch, he said.

“I request the government to take appropriate steps to purchase up to 35 quintals of Bengal gram from each farmer,” said Mr. Ramakrishna.

The CPI leader said that farmers depend on Bengal gram cultivation after paddy in the rabi season. The crop is cultivated in about 11.85 lakh acres. However, the acreage has reduced to only 8.20 lakh acres this year, he added.