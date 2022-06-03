CPI demands steps to prevent Dalit killings in State

Party’s leaders submit representation to the Governor

Leaders of the Communist Party of India (CPI) on Friday urged Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan to ensure measures for safety and protection of Dalits and women in the State who were “at the receiving end of growing atrocities against them”.

Led by the party’s State secretary K. Ramakrishna, the leaders submitted a representation to the Governor seeking immediate steps to “restore law and order and prevent murders of Dalits and rapes of women in the State”. They alleged that Dalits like Dr. Sudhakar and Veedhi Subramanyam were “murdered” and another Dalit youth Varaprasad was tonsured in the police station “at the instigation of the ruling party leaders.”.

Citing the case of V. Subramanya, former driver of the ruling party MLC Anantha Udaya Bhaskar, found dead, they said the accused was not yet taken into police custody and demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident.

They demanded effective measures to prevent killing of Dalits and the growing number of rape cases in the State, dismissal of Mr. Anantha Babu on the charge of murdering his former driver, investigation by the CBI in Subramanyam case, establishment of special fast track courts for expeditious disposal of cases and steps to rename Konaseema district after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.