CPI demands speeding up of probe into Madanapalle fire incident

Party cadres stage protest in front of Sub-Collector’s office asking State government to expedite the investigation without any political influence and to disclose the truth to the public

Updated - July 27, 2024 06:56 pm IST

Published - July 27, 2024 06:55 pm IST - MADANAPALLE

The Hindu Bureau
CPI cadres staging a protest in front of the Sub-Collector office in Madanapalle of Annamayya district on Saturday.

Communist Party of India (CPI) State executive member G. Eswaraiah on Saturday demanded that strict action should be taken against the individuals responsible for the burning of government records at the Madanapalle Sub-Collector’s office last week.

Staging a protest in front of the Sub-Collector office here, along with the CPI and affiliated trade unions, Eswaraiah demanded the State government to expedite the investigation without any political influence and to disclose the truth to the public.

The CPI leader alleged that certain corrupt revenue officials in the Madanapalle Revenue Division had colluded with land grabbers to unlawfully seize over 1,000 acres of government land, including rivulets, bends, sand and ponds, and falsified records in 22-A documents. He further accused them of deliberately destroying the government records to cover-up their illicit activities. “The slow pace of the investigation following this incident raises significant concerns,” he said.

Mr. Eswaraiah also demanded that the former Annamayya District Collector P.S. Girisha should also be interrogated in the Madanapalle incident. “The CPI would launch an agitation against any political maneuvering in the issue,” he said.

