CPI demands reduction in power tariff for ferro-alloys units

July 28, 2023 09:35 am | Updated 09:35 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

The ferro-alloys units are on the verge of closure due to the hike in electricity charges, says CPI leader P. Kameswara Rao. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

CPI State Secretariat member P. Kameswara Rao on Thursday urged the State government to reduce the power tariff for ferroalloys companies and other small and medium industries, saying that they were on the verge of closure with the hike in electricity charges.

In a press release, he said that that concession in power tariff would help the industries focus on production which ensures livelihood for workers and create economic activity.

“Almost all the major industries including jute, sugar and ferro-alloys have halted their operations with the increase in raw material cost and power charges. A unit of electricity has gone up to ₹8 from ₹5. A concession of ₹2 per unit will help the units revive production,” said Mr. Kameswara Rao.

