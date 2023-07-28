HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI demands reduction in power tariff for ferro-alloys units

July 28, 2023 09:35 am | Updated 09:35 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
The ferro-alloys units are on the verge of closure due to the hike in electricity charges, says CPI leader P. Kameswara Rao.

The ferro-alloys units are on the verge of closure due to the hike in electricity charges, says CPI leader P. Kameswara Rao. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

CPI State Secretariat member P. Kameswara Rao on Thursday urged the State government to reduce the power tariff for ferroalloys companies and other small and medium industries, saying that they were on the verge of closure with the hike in electricity charges.

In a press release, he said that that concession in power tariff would help the industries focus on production which ensures livelihood for workers and create economic activity.

“Almost all the major industries including jute, sugar and ferro-alloys have halted their operations with the increase in raw material cost and power charges. A unit of electricity has gone up to ₹8 from ₹5. A concession of ₹2 per unit will help the units revive production,” said Mr. Kameswara Rao.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.