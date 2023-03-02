CPI demands JPC probe into allegations on Adani group

March 02, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Communist Party of India (CPI) national Secretary K. Narayana on Thursday said that an enquiry by the experts’ committee of the Supreme Court into the “Adani scam” would not be much beneficial and that the Central government should agree to constitute a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe the matter.

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered a panel of experts to be set up, headed by a retired Supreme Court judge, after a batch of PILs was filed on the recent Adani Group shares crash triggered by the US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research’s allegations of fraud.

Reacting to that, Mr. Narayana said that the report in a sealed cover in two months would not serve the purpose. The five-member committee was welcomed by the Adani group which was enough to say that the committee was a mere eye wash. The CPI had been demanding a JPC into the scam so that Parliament would be accountable, he added.

