ADVERTISEMENT

CPI demands JPC probe into allegations on Adani group

March 02, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The Communist Party of India (CPI) national Secretary K. Narayana on Thursday said that an enquiry by the experts’ committee of the Supreme Court into the “Adani scam” would not be much beneficial and that the Central government should agree to constitute a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe the matter. 

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered a panel of experts to be set up, headed by a retired Supreme Court judge, after a batch of PILs was filed on the recent Adani Group shares crash triggered by the US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research’s allegations of fraud.

Reacting to that, Mr. Narayana said that the report in a sealed cover in two months would not serve the purpose. The five-member committee was welcomed by the Adani group which was enough to say that the committee was a mere eye wash. The CPI had been demanding a JPC into the scam so that Parliament would be accountable, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US