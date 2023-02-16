ADVERTISEMENT

CPI demands Jagan to break his silence on Upper Bhadra project

February 16, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

CPI activists led by party state secretary K. Ramakrishna protest at Mallemadugu reservoir near Tirupati on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Communist Party of India (CPI) has alleged the state government of staying indifferent to the union government sanctioning funds to Upper Bhadra project in Karnataka. It demanded Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to break his protracted silence.

As part of the statewide programme to inspect irrigation projects, the CPI team led by state Secretary K. Ramakrishna visited Mallemadugu and Balaji reservoirs near Tirupati on Thursday. The party vowed to exert continued pressure on the state to realise the completion of the pending projects.

Reviewing the progress of the Telugu Ganga project with concerned engineers, Mr. Ramakrishna spoke to the media, when he flayed the state government for “not completing even a single project anywhere in the state.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He came down heavily on the BJP government at the centre for funding Upper Bhadra only keeping in view the Karnataka state elections.

“Though injustice is meted out to Rayalaseema region, the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues are maintaining a strange silence on this very serious issue,” Mr. Ramakrishna said.

The party also demanded the government to suspend the Regional Joint Director (Kadapa) Pratap Reddy for allegedly campaigning for the ruling party in the run-up to the elections to the Rayalaseema West Teachers’ and Graduates’ constituencies.

“The official campaigned in the garb of awareness meeting for SSC exams at Adoni, and got the AISF state former Secretary G. Ranganna arrested for obstructing it”, he charged, while faulting the YSR Congress Party for trying to win every election through manipulation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US