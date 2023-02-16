CPI demands Jagan to break his silence on Upper Bhadra project

February 16, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Communist Party of India (CPI) has alleged the state government of staying indifferent to the union government sanctioning funds to Upper Bhadra project in Karnataka. It demanded Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to break his protracted silence.

As part of the statewide programme to inspect irrigation projects, the CPI team led by state Secretary K. Ramakrishna visited Mallemadugu and Balaji reservoirs near Tirupati on Thursday. The party vowed to exert continued pressure on the state to realise the completion of the pending projects.

Reviewing the progress of the Telugu Ganga project with concerned engineers, Mr. Ramakrishna spoke to the media, when he flayed the state government for “not completing even a single project anywhere in the state.”

He came down heavily on the BJP government at the centre for funding Upper Bhadra only keeping in view the Karnataka state elections.

“Though injustice is meted out to Rayalaseema region, the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues are maintaining a strange silence on this very serious issue,” Mr. Ramakrishna said.

The party also demanded the government to suspend the Regional Joint Director (Kadapa) Pratap Reddy for allegedly campaigning for the ruling party in the run-up to the elections to the Rayalaseema West Teachers’ and Graduates’ constituencies.

“The official campaigned in the garb of awareness meeting for SSC exams at Adoni, and got the AISF state former Secretary G. Ranganna arrested for obstructing it”, he charged, while faulting the YSR Congress Party for trying to win every election through manipulation.