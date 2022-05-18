CPI demands holding of civic polls in Rajahmundry

Left leaders threaten to intensify protests

The Communist Party of India (CPI) members on Wednesday demanded that the State government conduct elections to the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC) and rollback the hiked tax on garbage collection and property.

Scores of Left party members led by CPI East Godavari district secretary Thatipaka Madhu thronged the municipal office premises as part of their protest ahead of the commencement of the District Review Committee meeting.

The attempt by the protesters to meet the district in-charge Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna and Home Minister Taneti Vanita were foiled by the police.

The Left leaders threatened to stage protests in front of the houses of Ministers and MLAs if their demands were not met. CPI joint secretary (East Godavari) K. Rambabu and other leaders were arrested and later released by the police.