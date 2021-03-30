CPI demands COVID care facilities as cases spike

TIRUPATI

30 March 2021 03:16 IST

1,000 beds should be kept aside for affected persons in Tirupati: K. Narayana

Communist Party of India (CPI) national Secretary K. Narayana demanded that the government improve COVID care facilities once again, in view of the spurt in the cases across the State.

Taking a demonstration to SVIMS super specialty hospital, which is also a State COVID Hospital, here on Monday, Dr. Narayana demanded that every affected person be admitted immediately in the State-run hospitals and wanted 1,000 beds to be kept aside for treating COVID patients in Tirupati alone.

He called it ‘inhuman’ to admit patients based on political recommendations, which he said, would deprive the poor and needy of their basic right for medical support.

The party also objected to the manner in which the government was slapping a fine of ₹2,000 on those not wearing masks and called it atrocious. “The government should supply masks to the public and first educate them on the need to wear them,” he said.

He also discussed the facilities with the SVIMS Director B. Vengamma, who said the number of beds had been increased from 100 in the past to 450 now, in tune with the revised guidelines. Admitting symptomatic persons as in-patients depends on their health condition, she explained.

CPI district secretariat member T. Janardhan, Mahila Samakhya state President Jaya Lakshmi, district Secretary Nadia and others took part.