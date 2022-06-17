Andhra Pradesh: CPI demands cancellation of ‘Agnipath’ scheme

Insensitive decision taken by Centre, says K. Narayana

CPI national secretary K. Narayana addressing a press meet on the growing protests over the Agnipath scheme, in Tirupati on Friday.

The BJP-led government at the Centre is solely to blame for the rising protests across the country to the Agnipath scheme, the Communist Party of India (CPI) said on Friday, demanding that the ‘controversial’ scheme be withdrawn forthwith.

Addressing a press meet at the party office on Friday, CPI national secretary K. Narayana called the decision to contractualise the recruitments into the armed forces was an ‘insensitive move that poured water on the aspirations of the youth’.

“Riots have spread from Bihar to Secunderabad, but Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy refers to an ‘invisible hand’ behind the protests, which is unfortunate,” he said.

Raising questions over the promise of two crore jobs made by the Centre ahead of the general elections, Mr. Narayana claimed that the actual reality was that two crore public sector employees and workers had lost their jobs in the two years. “The party will back the youth agitating against the Centre, which has clearly mishandled the situation,” he said.