CPI demands Assembly resolution against CAA

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna on Sunday urged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to ensure adoption of a resolution against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) during the special session of the Assembly beginning on Monday to discuss the capital issue.

Taking a cue from the Kerala and Punjab governments, the YSRCP government should facilitate adoption of a resolution to put pressure on the Central government to rescind the CAA, which was allegedly anti-Muslim.

Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu should also make amends by extending his party’s support for adoption of the resolution unanimously in the Assembly, he said at a rally organised by the Secularism Protection Forum here.

It was unfortunate that both the YSRCP and TDP had backed the CAA in Parliament for their own reasons.

The CPI, along with like-minded parties, would spearhead the ‘Amaravati Chalo’ protest if the YSRCP dilly-dallied on the issue, he warned.

It was high time that all secular and democratic forces joined hands to thwart the the “communal agenda” of the RSS pursued more vigorously by the BJP-led government at the Centre during its second term, he said.