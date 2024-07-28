CPI demands all-party meeting on State finances

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has demanded an all-party meeting on the ‘prevailing financial crisis’ in Andhra Pradesh. The party also wants the government to conduct an inquiry into the encroachment of lands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media in Vijayawada on July 28 (Sunday), CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had created a confusion on the financial condition of the State.

There was no parity in the total debt. Mr. Naidu, while quoting from the White Paper released by the government in the Assembly, said that the total debts stood at ₹9,74,000 crore. However, TDP leader and former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said that the total debts would be around ₹14 lakh crore. Former Chief Miniter Jagan Mohan Reddy pegged the same at ₹7,48,000 crore, while YSRCP leader and former Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy came out with another figure.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now, the question is who among the above is correct. The people are confused with these claims and accusations against one another,” said Mr. Ramakrishna.

Referring to the ₹15,000 crore announced in the Union Budget for the State through multi-lateral development agencies, Mr. Ramakrishna demanded that the State government clarify whether it was a grant or a loan.

“Mr. Naidu could not ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give ₹15,000 crore as a grant. Similarly, the Union government did not specifically mention the funds to be given for Polavaram project or the backward districts in the State. Mr. Modi’s guarantee is not required for a loan from World Bank loan. Mr. Naidu is capable of securing it,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ramakrishna requested Mr. Naidu to convene an all-party meeting on the State finances.

Land encroachment

Referring to land encroachments, Mr. Ramakrishna said that land records kept at Madanapalle office were set afire.

“Around 1,000 acres belonging to the poor in Madanapalle have been encroached. Likewise, 30,000 acres have been encroached in Badvel by the YSRCP leaders. In YSR Kadapa district, 1.20 lakh acres have been encroached. The State government should conduct an inquiry by a senior IAS officer,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.