CPI demands ₹25 lakh ex gratia for kin of ‘hooch victims’ in Andhra Pradesh

‘Officials mounting pressure on the affected families to agree that the deaths are due to natural causes’

Kin of cheap liquor victims addressing the media as CPI leader K. Ramakrishna looks on, Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has demanded payment of an ex gratia of ₹25 lakh to the next of kin of each of those who died allegedly after consumption of cheap liquor at Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district.

The CPI and its affiliated organisations such as Andhra Pradesh Mahila Samakhya convened a meeting with the victims of cheap liquor, in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Kalla Nagamani, Dosuri Udayamma, Sheik Fatima, and others claimed that their relatives had died after consuming cheap liquor.

Ms. Nagamani said that her father-in-law Durga Rao had no other ailment or health problems.

Ms. Udayamma, mother of Dasuri Sanyasi Rao, said that her son was hale and healthy until he consumed cheap liquor. He had attended to duty on that fateful day, she added.

Expressing similar views, Sheik Fatima said her son Yakub too had died after consuming illicit liquor. The government should come to our rescue, she said, and accused the officials of trying to portray it as death due to natural causes.

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna said Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should console the families who suffered loss due to the death of their near and dear. The government should also pay ex gratia to them.

“It is unfortunate that the police and the officials are mounting pressure on the families to agree that the deaths are due to natural causes. The Chief Minister should depute Adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and others to ascertain the ground realities,” he said.

Samakhya State general secretary P. Durga Bhavani said a steep rise in the prices of liquor was forcing people to consume cheap liquor. ‘The deaths are not normal,” she asserted.

CPI State assistant secretary Muppalla Nageswara Rao and Krishna district secretary Akkineni Vanaja spoke.