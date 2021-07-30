CPI decries inclusion of AP Public Service Commission posts in job calendar

The State government should initiate steps to fill up 2.5 lakh vacancies in the state, says K. Ramakrishna

The Communist Party of India (CPI) state secretary K Ramakrishna has alleged that the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy betrayed the unemployed youth by asking the officials to include job notification issued by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) also in the job calendar.

In a statement on Friday, the CPI leader said that the unemployed youth were protesting against the job calendar for the last 40 days. The unemployed were unhappy with the job calendar and termed it as a jobless calendar, he said.

“At this juncture, the government issued notification to fill up 1,180 posts. The government also wanted it to include the same in the job calendar which was already released. It was nothing but betrayal, Mr. Ramakrishna said, adding, the government should initiate steps to fill up 2.5 lakh vacancies in the State”.