CPI: Decentralised development need of the hour in State

The CPI district secretary, D. Jagadeesh, stressed the need to decentralise development in the State for the growth of backward Rayalaseema and North Andhra regions.

Addressing reporters here on Friday, he gave the example of the united Andhra Pradesh and said because the then leaders decided to centralise all the development in Hyderabad, the rest of the State suffered under-development. “Rayalaseema would continue to be a poor region if only Amaravati is developed by the government,” he said.

Alleging that the erstwhile Telugu Desam Party government had not prioritised the growth of Rayalaseema, he said even AIIMS was set up in Guntur. The works on the central university allocated to Anantapur had not yet begun. “There is also a need to set up a High Court bench in Rayalaseema,” he said.

He said the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanti (HNSS) canals must be widened to allow about 10,000 cusecs of water to fulfil the needs of Rayalaseema people. “The floodwaters must be put to good use,” he said.