CPI, CPI(M) take out padayatra against Central govt. policies

April 17, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) took out a rally in the city on Monday as part of their Prachara Bheri, a campaign launched on April 14 against the Central government policies.

Addressing the gathering, CPI(M) State committee member Ch. Babu Rao said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was attacking the democracy and federal system in the country. The Central government was usurping the rights of the State governments. It was bending before the Adanis, who were plundering the public wealth. It was ridiculous that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who ‘‘abases’‘ himself before Mr. Modi and Mr. Adani, was claiming to be a representative of the poor and fighting against the capitalist. “Both Jagan and Modi governments represent capitalism and are against the poor. To save the nation it is important to dethrone Mr. Modi and the BJP government,” he said.

Mr. Babu Rao said that the people should oppose the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) as it was sailing with the BJP. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan, who claims to be fighting against corruption and to save democracy, were silent on ‘‘Adani corruption’‘ and ‘‘Mr. Modi’s dictatorship’‘, he said.

CPI leaders Donepudi Sankar, G. Koteswara Rao, P. Krishna, Sekhar, Peraiah and others were present.

The padayatra passed through Krishnalanka, Ranigarithota, skew bridge and adjoining areas. The protesters raised slogans against the Central government and distributed pamphlets.