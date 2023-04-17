ADVERTISEMENT

CPI, CPI(M) take out padayatra against Central govt. policies

April 17, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Modi government is attacking democracy and federal system in the country, says Babu Rao

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) took out a rally in the city on Monday as part of their Prachara Bheri, a campaign launched on April 14 against the Central government policies.

Addressing the gathering, CPI(M) State committee member Ch. Babu Rao said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was attacking the democracy and federal system in the country. The Central government was usurping the rights of the State governments. It was bending before the Adanis, who were plundering the public wealth. It was ridiculous that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who ‘‘abases’‘ himself before Mr. Modi and Mr. Adani, was claiming to be a representative of the poor and fighting against the capitalist. “Both Jagan and Modi governments represent capitalism and are against the poor. To save the nation it is important to dethrone Mr. Modi and the BJP government,” he said.

Mr. Babu Rao said that the people should oppose the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) as it was sailing with the BJP. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan, who claims to be fighting against corruption and to save democracy, were silent on ‘‘Adani corruption’‘ and ‘‘Mr. Modi’s dictatorship’‘, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

CPI leaders Donepudi Sankar, G. Koteswara Rao, P. Krishna, Sekhar, Peraiah and others were present.

The padayatra passed through Krishnalanka, Ranigarithota, skew bridge and adjoining areas. The protesters raised slogans against the Central government and distributed pamphlets.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US