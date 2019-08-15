CPI, CPI(M), Congress seek canals’ modernisation

The CPI, CPI(M) and the Congress parties have decried the lack of application of mind by the Irrigation Department officials in keeping the Handri Neeva and Tungabhadra High Level Canal in good condition by pre-empting breaches through regular checks and maintenance work.

CPI district secretary D. Jagadeesh at a press conference took strong objection to the statement of B.C. Welfare Minister that all ponds would be filled with the HNSS water, but did not discuss anything about completion of distributary network so that ayacut also could be given water. Seeking immediate fulfilling of the promise Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy gave in the Assembly during recent Budget session, the CPI leader said that completion of work on distributary canals should be given first priority. He said HLC lining work from 115 km to 123 km was not completed during the TDP regime, which was restricting inflow of water from 1,800 cusecs to 700 cusecs.

Congress leader Golla Nagaraju at a press conference took strong objection to the apathy of the Irrigation Department officials and the State government in ensuring all canals in the district were in good shape to receive water. At a time when the district had undergone difficulties following severe drought conditions for the past 10 years, nothing was done to ensure relief to farmers by the TDP and the new government also seems to be basking in the glory of thumping majority they got.

CPI(M) leader V. Rambhupal wanted the government to concentrate on execution of work faster to ensure water to all nooks and corner of the district instead of delaying it in the name of proper tendering process.