CPI, CPI(M) call for united struggle to dislodge BJP govt. at Centre

April 14, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The CPI and CPI(M) have stressed the need for a united struggle by all secular and democratic political parties, frontal organisations, and civil society organisations to dislodge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre.

Both parties jointly launched ‘Prachara Bheri’, a campaign against the Central government policies, on April 14 (Friday), coinciding with the 132 nd birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

CPI national secretary Binoy Viswam, CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Prakash Karat, along with other leaders garlanded a statue of Ambedkar. Addressing a gathering, they alleged that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre was destroying the secular fabric of the country, and implementing pro-corporate economic policies.

A Hindutva-corporate nexus could be seen during the last nine years, and all Parliamentary norms were being undermined to pave the way for a ‘Hindutva Rashtra’ and one-party authoritarian state. The BJP and its policies could be fought by a united struggle, they said.

Mr. Prakash Karat alleged that there was an all-out attack on the norms of political democracy. “There is an assault on the democratic rights of people. Attempts are being made to achieve one-party dictatorship in the country. It is a precursor to a full-fledged authoritarian state,” said Mr. Karat.

He alleged that the opposition parties in the Parliament were being sidelined. “The State governments formed by the non-BJP parties were not allowed to function. It is time the secular and democratic parties stood up and fight against this Hindutva-corporate (BJP) regime and defeat it,” said Mr. Karat.

Mr. Binoy Viswam questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘silence on the Adani scam’ . “The NDA government is deliberately not allowing discussion on the scam in the Parliament,” he said.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which never participated in the freedom struggle, were claiming themselves as patriots. The BJP can be defeated if there are concerted efforts, he added.

CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao, his CPI counterpart K. Ramakrishna and others were present.