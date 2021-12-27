CPI contributed in solving issues pertaining to workers and agriculturists, says State assistant secretary

97th Foundation Day of the party observed

Communist Party of India (CPI) State assistant secretary J.V. Satynarayana Murthy has said that the party has contributed to the nationalisation of banks and for solving the issues pertaining to workers and agriculturists, since its formation in India 96 years ago. He was speaking at the 97th Foundation Day of the CPI at the party office here on Sunday.

Mr. Murthy alleged that the BJP government was watering down the labour laws and tribal Acts and spreading communal hatred by spreading the RSS ideology. It was trampling upon the rights of the people. He called upon people to oppose the policies of the BJP government. He also alleged that the YSR Congress Party government has pushed the State into a ‘debt trap’.

Earlier, Mr. Murthy unfurled the party flag and administered the oath to the party workers that they would strive to uphold freedom, equality, social justice and other values as part of the 97th Foundation Day of the party.

CPI State executive member A.J. Stalin, district secretary Balepalli Venkataramana, city secretary M. Pydiraju, leaders A. Vimala, K. Satyanjaneya, K. Satyanarayana, SK Rehaman, Allu Babu Rao, Md, Begum, R. Srinivasa Rao and G. Vamana Murthy were among those present.