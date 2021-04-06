CPI, Congress seek fresh notification

ANANTAPUR

06 April 2021 23:19 IST

‘New voters should be allowed to exercise franchise in ZPTC, MPTC polls’

The CPI and the Congress have welcomed the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s judgment setting aside the State Election Commission’s notification for MPTC and ZPTC elections on April 8.

APCC president S. Sailajanath, at a press conference here on Tuesday, demanded that a fresh notification be issued instead of continuing the process that had been paused last year.

Many political parties were complaining that their candidates had either not been allowed to file nominations or had been forced to withdraw under duress, he said.

“This apart, many new voters have been added to the list. But they are not allowed to cast their vote in the elections, which is against the spirit of democracy,” Dr. Sailajanath said.

“Let the SEC re-issue the notification and follow the guidelines of the Supreme Court on implementing four-week model code of conduct. Where is the urgency in conducting the elections when the YSRPC is sure of winning majority seats?” questioned Dr. Sailajanath.

“The Congress is contesting 260 ZPTC and 170 MPTC seats,” he added.

“It is ridiculous on the part of the YSRCP to talk of development, As we cross the inter-State border in Telangana or Karnataka, we see boards announcing – ‘Buy diesel or petrol at ₹5 or ₹7 less per litre, which tells the scenario in A.P.,” he said.

“Giving a week’s time for the elections was a murder of democracy. People in the administration should not bow down to the evil designs of the politicians in power,” said CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna in a statement.

‘Blot on democracy’

More than 2,000 MPTCs and 125 ZPTCs had been elected unanimously after intimidating the opposition parties in various ways, he alleged and described it as a blot on democracy.

Demanding that a fresh notification be issued, he said that all political parties should be given a chance to file nominations afresh.