CPI condemns Telangana’s posturing on Krishna waters

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna addressing government employees in Anantapur on Wednesday.

ANANTAPUR

02 September 2021 00:54 IST

Ramakrishna wants all-party meeting on water sharing dispute

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna has criticised the posturing of the Telangana government with regard to the allocation of Krishna waters during the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) meeting after having signed the agreement arrived at during the 2015 meeting in the presence of Central Water Commission (CWC) representatives.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Mr. Ramakrishna said Andhra Pradesh was allocated 512 tmcft of water, and Telangana 299 tmcft, which the Telangana government now wants to change and is seeking additional allocation, which is nothing but greediness. It will deprive the Rayalaseema region of its rightful entitlement, he said.

“The CPI seeks an all-party meeting at the national level to resolve the water sharing dispute in the presence of the Union Minister for Jal Shakti and settle it once for all so that in future no State would be able to arm-twist another and unauthorised tap precious water resources and waste it, as the Telangana government has been doing in the recent past,” said the CPI leader.

Bandh call

Nineteen political parties in the country have given a bandh call on September 25 to protest against the anti-people’s policies of the BJP-led Central government and not doing anything to stop the fuel price rise.

Agitations would be organised from September 20 to 30 in Andhra Pradesh each day on a different issue, he said. CPI district secretary D. Jagadeesh was also present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, the party cadre led by Mr. Ramakrishna took out a rally seeking restoration of the pension scheme for the State government teachers and withdraw the Contributory Provident Fund scheme.