CPI condemns Speaker’s comments on Amaravati farmers’ padayatra

ADVERTISEMENT

The Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna condemned the alleged comments by Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam on the Maha Padayatra by the Amaravati farmers on Monday.

Mr. Ramakrishna said that the farmers had been protesting against the State government’s decision to trifurcate the State capital for the last 1,000 days. The government, which told the High Court that it was withdrawing the three capitals Bill, was raking up the controversy again.

The government had already spent Rs. 10,000 crore on the development of the capital. The Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government had ‘wicked plans to destruct’ the Capital Amaravati. Hence, the farmers were taking out a walkathon. At this juncture, the Speaker made unsavoury comments against the padayatra. He should have been a role model for all the legislators. Instead, he stooped down to such a low that his comments were a threat to democracy. As a Speaker, he ought not to have made such comments. He could step down from his post if he had such a strong desire to make unruly comments, he felt.