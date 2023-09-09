ADVERTISEMENT

CPI condemns Naidu’s arrest 

September 09, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA: 

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has condemned the arrest of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu in the early hours of Saturday.

In a statement, CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna said the police created ruckus near the bus where Mr. Naidu was staying put at Nandyal. Mr. Naidu’s arrest was the height of harassment of the Opposition parties by the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). The police should have given notices and conducted enquiry.  Instead, the police resorted to midnight hungama. Where was the need for it?, he asked.

Mr. Ramakrishna alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had chosen vengeance-driven administration rather than focusing on development of the State. The TDP leaders were placed under house arrest across the State. Halting of APSRTC services by the police indicated dictatorial rule. The police rule was on vogue in the State rather than democratically elected government. Attacks on the Opposition were on the rise in the State. He urged democratic forces to join hands and fight against the midnight arrests.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US