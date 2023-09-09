CPI condemns Naidu’s arrest 

September 09, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has condemned the arrest of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu in the early hours of Saturday.

In a statement, CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna said the police created ruckus near the bus where Mr. Naidu was staying put at Nandyal. Mr. Naidu’s arrest was the height of harassment of the Opposition parties by the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). The police should have given notices and conducted enquiry. Instead, the police resorted to midnight hungama. Where was the need for it?, he asked.

Mr. Ramakrishna alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had chosen vengeance-driven administration rather than focusing on development of the State. The TDP leaders were placed under house arrest across the State. Halting of APSRTC services by the police indicated dictatorial rule. The police rule was on vogue in the State rather than democratically elected government. Attacks on the Opposition were on the rise in the State. He urged democratic forces to join hands and fight against the midnight arrests.

