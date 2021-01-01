CPI condemns attacks on temples

‘Such incidents have been on the rise ever since YSRCP came to power’

The CPI has asked the State government to take stringent action against the culprits responsible for the desecration of idols at temples.

In a statement on Friday, party State secretary K. Ramakrishna said the attacks on temples were on the rise ever since the YSRCP came to power in the State.

As many as 125 idols had been damaged and 22 temples attacked so far, he said.

Recently, the Kodanada Ramalayam, a 400-year-old temple at Ramatheertham village in Vizianagaram district, was attacked and the idol of Lord Rama was desecrated.

Instead of nabbing the culprits, YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy was attributing motives to the opposition TDP, he said.

Surprisingly, Government Adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy had suggested the opposition parties to speak about welfare schemes of the government, but not on such incidents, he said.

Such incidents give rise to the suspicion whether the police department was functioning in the State, Mr. Ramakrishna said.

The government should honour the sentiments of people of all faiths, he said.