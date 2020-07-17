Andhra Pradesh

CPI complains to Jagan against YSRCP cadre

Staff Reporter VIJAYAWADA 17 July 2020 08:25 IST
The cadres picked a quarrel with the judge, Ramakrishna, at his residence in B. Kothakota and attacked him over a land row, CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna wrote

The Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna, in a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday, urged him to take action against the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) cadres who allegedly attacked a Dalit judge in Chittoor district.

According to the CPI leader, the YSRCP cadres picked a quarrel with the judge, Ramakrishna, at his residence in B. Kothakota and attacked him over a land row.

Though Mr. Ramakrishna lodged a complaint with the police, it seems the latter did not file any case and supported the YSRCP men, he alleged and requested the Chief Minister to respond immediately.

