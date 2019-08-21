CPI calls for immediate steps to end sand scarcity

A CPI delegation led by its State secretary K. Ramakrishna submitted a memorandum to Minister for Panchayat Raj and Mines and Geology P. Ramachandra Reddy at the Secretariat on Wednesday seeking urgent steps to solve the problem of sand scarcity.

Thousands of workers were rendered jobless as the construction activity was badly hit, Mr. Ramakrishna said, and added that the cost of sand escalated to a whopping ₹8,000 per tractor from just about ₹1,800 a few months ago.

The middle class sections and the poor were finding it hard to source sand for their construction needs, he told the Minister.

‘New policy by Sept. 5’

The Minister said that the government would announce the new sand policy on September 5, the CPI leader later told the media. The Minister expressed his resolve to solve the problem in right earnest, he said.