CPI calls for fight against ‘anti-people policies of Centre’

‘NDA govt. has reneged on poll promises’

Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha member Binoy Viswam on Wednesday called for a united struggle by the secular, democratic and Left forces to fight against the ‘anti-people’s policies’ of the BJP-led Central government.

Inaugurating a State-level workshop for the activists of the All India Youth Federation (AIYF) and All India Students Federation (AISF) at Kothapatnam in Prakasam district, Mr. Viswam described the NDA’sa tenure as ‘fascist rule’ and exhorted the youth to take part in the fight against it.

“The Bharat Bandh slated for September 27 will be a turning point in charting out the future course of action,” he said while referring to the major opposition parties coming together for a protracted struggle over a host of issues including the three controversial farm laws.

The MP alleged that the education system in the country was facing a threat from ‘commercialisation and saffronisation’.

Speaking on the occasion, CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna called for a protracted struggle against the Narendra Modi government. “The NDA has failed in fulfilling most of its poll promises including the creation of 2 crore jobs and checking the inflation,” he said.

“A large number of industrial units are closing down, rendering the workers jobless. The rise in prices of essential commodities is pinching all sections of the society,” he said.