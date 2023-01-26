CPI boycotts Governor’s ‘At Home’, demands immediate withdrawal of G.O. No. 1 in Andhra Pradesh

January 26, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna on Thursday said that his party was boycotting the ‘At Home’ organised by Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on the occasion of Republic Day at Raj Bhavan, demanding immediate withdrawal of G.O. No.1.

Alleging that the Constitution was not being implemented in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Ramakrishna said the democratic rights of people were being trampled.

A joint protest rally was taken out by the opposition parties against the G.O. No.1. The CPI leader alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was trying to block every programme of the political parties or employees by imposing restrictions and arresting the activists.

Except the YSRCP, representatives of all the other political parties, trade union leaders, advocates, civil society members, students and people in general participated in the rally from Ambedkar Statue, near Zilla Parishad. to Sapthagiri Circle.

Prominent people who participated in the half-naked rally included CPI(M) district secretary V. Rambhupal, CPI district secretary C. Jaffer, CPI secretariat member D. Jagadish, Indian National Congress party State leader Dada Gandhi, TDP State secretary Sariputi Ramana, and West Rayalaseema MLC candidate Golla Nagaraju.

Tractor rally

The A.P. Rythu Sangham and other Left parties took out a tractor rally in the city to protest against the alleged “anti-tenant farmer policies’ being adopted by the State and Central governments.

They demanded the immediate issuing of more number of CCR cards to the tenant farmers and ensuring remunerative price for all the crops in the State.

“The Price Stabilisation Fund created by the State government is not of any help to the farmers. Many farmers have stopped sowing onion and groundnut in the Rayalaseema districts as the input cost is more than the MSP,” they said.