CPI bats for TIDCO housing beneficiaries

‘Chief Minister has not fulfilled his promise even after 26 months of assuming office’

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna on Sunday said the party had called for a round-table meeting on August 24 (Tuesday) to press for its demand that the government hand over the TIDCO housing units to the beneficiaries.

In a statement, the CPI leader said the TDP government had laid out a plan for construction of 7,58,788 housing units under the AP Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TIDCO) in 110 cities and towns in the State. Construction of a large number of units was completed by February 2019 and many other units were nearing completion.

At the time of elections, the then Opposition leader Jagan Mohan Reddy promised that if voted to power, his party would allot houses to the beneficiaries free of cost. The government would return the money of the beneficiaries who had already paid by then and the State would bear the entire cost and make the payments to the banks.

The CPI leader said even after 26 months of assuming power, the Chief Minister had not fulfilled his promise made to the beneficiaries who had paid anything from ₹25,000 to ₹1 lakh and were eagerly waiting for allotment of houses.