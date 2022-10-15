CPI bats for ‘Left-of-Centre stance’ to arrive at a principled unity against the RSS-BJP combine

CPI general secretary D. Raja, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, and CPI national secretary K. Narayana at 24th CPI National Congress in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has underlined the need for a “Left-of-Centre stance” to cement a principled unity against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The CPI has further said it is raising the banner of Left unity and unity of all secular, democratic, patriotic forces to defend the fundamental interests of the nation and its people.

Delivering the inaugural address of the 24th National Congress of the CPI that began here on October 15 (Saturday), party general secretary D. Raja said the RSS-BJP combine was “trampling all democratic institutions and dividing the society.”

The RSS was using “fabricated victimhood to aggressively mobilise the religious majority against the minorities on dangerously communal lines.” he alleged. The RSS-BJP combine was quick in appropriating the fault lines of caste and region for is “Hindutva project,” Mr. Raja alleged.

“A Left-of-Centre position among the secular and democratic parties is needed to cement a principled unity against the RSS-BJP combine. The Left parties will have to take the initiative in forging this unity,” the CPI leader said.

Crony capitalism

Stating that ‘ugly expressions of capitalism” were knocking at our doors, Mr. Raja said, “The Ambani-Adani brand of crony capitalism is threatening economic sovereignty and defeating the idea of social justice.”

The systematic dismantling of the public sector under the Modi government was the result of ideological reliance on neo-liberalism, he observed. Multi-national corporate giants with no social responsibility were plundering our natural resources, he alleged.

Thrust areas

Referring to education and public health, the CPI leader said unemployment was at an unprecedented high. The Modi government’s mismanagement of COVID-19 pandemic had claimed lives and livelihoods of millions and plunged the nation into a deep crisis, he alleged.

“It is imperative that the we take up public health, public education, land, housing, employment and food security as the fundamental demands of our agenda,” Mr. Raja said.

“The CPI is clear about the historical role of the Left in defending the fundamental interests of the nation and its people. Our agenda is diametrically opposite to what the RSS is trying to achieve economically, socially and culturally,” he added.

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), CPI-ML (Liberation) and All India Forward Bloc also stressed the need for unity of the Left and democratic forces against the BJP.

‘Gravest challenge’

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, who attended the congress as a fraternal delegate, called for unity of the Left and democratic forces that could give an alternative policy direction.

The people were facing the “gravest of challenges” and an all-round crisis. The Modi government was making a serious assault, undermining the Constitution of India, he alleged. “It is also seeking to transform the secular democratic character of the Indian Republic into the RSS project of a rabidly intolerant fascistic Hindutva rashtra,” he alleged.

CPI-ML (Liberation) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, All-India Forward Bloc leader G. Devarajan, and CPI national secretary K. Narayana spoke.

The national congress is being organised in the city for the third time after 47 years. Apart from delegates from various States of the country, fraternal delegates from at least 12 foreign nations, including China, Russia, France and South Africa, are attending the five-day conference.