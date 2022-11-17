CPI asks Pawan Kalyan to snap ties with BJP if he is sincere in showing the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh the door

November 17, 2022 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - ONGOLE

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna on Thursday urged Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan to break his ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to further his aim of unseating the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Ramakrishna said both the BJP and the YSRCP had a “covert understanding” with each other.

Only with the blessings of the BJP, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was embroiled in cases relating to economic offences, had got a breather even as the saffron party allegedly misused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other central investigation agencies against its political adversaries, the CPI leader alleged.

SCS issue

In return, the YSRCP, which came to power promising to secure Special Category Status (SCS) to the State at the time of elections, extended support to the BJP at the Centre on each and every issue, he said.

‘’If Mr. Pawan Kalyan is sincere in his objective, he should join hands with secular parties to fight against the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government, which is vying with the Narendra Modi government in imposing hefty tax burdens on the people to make their lives miserable,” he said.

It was because of the support being extended by the Centre the State was getting fresh loans to service the unsustainable level of the debts even as development had come to a standstill, he alleged.

VSP privatisation

Mr. Ramakrishna said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had brought mud for the Amaravati foundation laying ceremony, had left the people of the State disappointed during his recent visit to Visakhapatnam by remaining silent on various issues, including SCS and the demand for dropping the move to privitise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

The CPI would join hands with the SCS Sadhana Samiti and stage a protest in New Delhi on November 26, demanding implementation of all the assurances given to the State at the time of bifurcation, he said.

Struggle programmes

The CPI would organise State-wide agitation on December 5 demanding enhancement of financial assistance to ₹5 lakh from ₹1.80 lakh to the housing scheme beneficiaries and handing over of the already completed TIDCO houses.

This would be followed by an agitation on December 12 in support of agriculturists, who were struggling to eke out a living in the wake of ever-increasing cost of farm inputs and unremunerative prices for their produce.

Later, addressing the district committee meeting, Mr. Ramakrishna said it was because of the Left parties’ support the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) won the Munugode Assembly byelection, and put paid to the hopes of the BJP to destabilise the TRS government. He exhorted the party workers to work hard and expose the “sectarian agenda” of the saffron party at the Centre.