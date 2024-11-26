 />

CPI asks Naidu, Pawan to respond on Adani issue like Revanth Reddy

A thorough investigation should be conducted into all the efforts made during Mr. Jagan’s tenure to hand over the State’s resources to the Adani Group, CPI State secretary says

Published - November 26, 2024 05:57 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna.

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna has demanded the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Andhra Pradesh to initiate an enquiry into all agreements entered into with the Adani Group during the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regime in the State. He also wanted the government to clear the air on the controversy that kickbacks were paid to former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, pointing out that the Telangana government has responded to the allegations. 

In a release on Tuesday, November 26, Mr. Ramakrishna demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan respond on the issue.

A thorough investigation should be conducted into all the efforts made during Mr. Jagan’s tenure to hand over the State’s resources to the Adani Group, he said.

Gautam Adani and those who received ₹1,750 crore in bribes must be arrested immediately and punished severely. “We also call for the cancellation of all agreements made by the previous YSRCP government with Adani companies,” he said.

There are allegations that a major portion of the ₹2,100 crore Adani scandal, amounting to ₹1,750 crore, was funnelled through Andhra Pradesh. This issue is currently being discussed in Parliament as well. Despite this, Mr. Naidu and Mr. Pawan Kalyan have remained silent on Adani’s corruption even as their Telangana counterpart, A. Revanth Reddy, responding to the allegations that ₹100 crore was given to him, clarified that the Telangana government turned down the funding offered by the Adani Group, the CPI leader pointed out.

