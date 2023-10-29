CPI asks Andhra Pradesh govt. to announce ‘drought-hit’ mandals in State

October 29, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Sunday came down heavily on the State government for ignoring the plight of farmers in the State and objected to the Union government’s decision to redistribute the Krishna river water between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Addressing a press conference here, CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna said the farmers could not sow on lakhs of acres due to scanty rains. It was unfortunate that none of the ministers and MLAs was responding to the farmers’ plight. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, too, was not uttering a word on the drought in the State; the government should announce drought-hit mandals at once, he added.

Mr. Ramakrishna said the Union government did not accord the special category status to A.P. nor did it implement the provisions of the A.P. Reorganisation Act. He termed the decision to redistribute the Krishna river water a death blow to the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CPI would organise a round-table meeting on the Krishna water redistribution in Vijayawada on November 1 and invite political parties, farmers associations and public organisations to take part in it. The CPI State leaders would visit 18 “drought-hit” districts in the State from November 2 onwards, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.