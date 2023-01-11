ADVERTISEMENT

CPI and Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham to organise Porubata from January 17 to 30

January 11, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna and others releasing a poster on Porubata programme , in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Communist Party of India (CPI)  State secretary  K. Ramakrishna has said that the party will launch an agitation christened as Porubata demanding the distribution of AP TIDCO houses to beneficiaries and completing the Jagananna houses, from January 17 to 30. As part of the agitation, the CPI would submit memorandum to all District Collectors on February 6. Also, a maha dharna would be organised in Vijayawada on February 22, he said.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Ramakrishna said the State government should allot 3 cents to house sites in rural areas and 2 cents in towns.  Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should explain to the people how the 1 cent of the site was sufficient for constructing a house, he said.

The CPI leader further said that to highlight the  house sites and TIDCO beneficiaries’ problems, the CPI and Vyavasaya Karmikaa Sangham would jointly organise agitations across the State. The sangham  leaders would submit representations to the respective District Collectors from January 17 to 30 and, if the government did not respond, conduct dharnas at collectorates on February 6 and maha dharna at Vijayawada on February 22, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In this connection, Mr. Ramakrishna released the Porubata poster along with Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham president Jalli Wilson and party leaders G Eswaraiah and J Ajay Kumar and others.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US