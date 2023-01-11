CPI and Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham to organise Porubata from January 17 to 30

January 11, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna has said that the party will launch an agitation christened as Porubata demanding the distribution of AP TIDCO houses to beneficiaries and completing the Jagananna houses, from January 17 to 30. As part of the agitation, the CPI would submit memorandum to all District Collectors on February 6. Also, a maha dharna would be organised in Vijayawada on February 22, he said.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Ramakrishna said the State government should allot 3 cents to house sites in rural areas and 2 cents in towns. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should explain to the people how the 1 cent of the site was sufficient for constructing a house, he said.

The CPI leader further said that to highlight the house sites and TIDCO beneficiaries’ problems, the CPI and Vyavasaya Karmikaa Sangham would jointly organise agitations across the State. The sangham leaders would submit representations to the respective District Collectors from January 17 to 30 and, if the government did not respond, conduct dharnas at collectorates on February 6 and maha dharna at Vijayawada on February 22, he added.

In this connection, Mr. Ramakrishna released the Porubata poster along with Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham president Jalli Wilson and party leaders G Eswaraiah and J Ajay Kumar and others.