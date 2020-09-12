Andhra Pradesh

CPI activists stage protest

Members of the CPI staged a protest objecting to the YSR Congress Party’s decision to develop Maddilapalem RTC bus station with the state-of-the-art facilities under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

Party State Secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy, who took part in the protest, said that the government should stop giving government lands worth crores of rupees to private people. He said that the party would organise protests in a phased manner against the State government’s decision to develop RTC bus stations at seven districts under PPP mode.

Party city secretary M. Pydiraju, members A. Vimala, Sk. Rahman and others were present.

