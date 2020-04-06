Andhra Pradesh

CPDCL gets 23.34% share in power purchased by State

Formation of the Discom necessitates reallocation among three entities

The State government has allocated 40.44%, 36.22% and 23.34% of the total power being purchased by the State to the SPDCL, the EPDCL and the CPDCL respectively following the recent formation of the central Discom.

The ratio, according to G.O. MS No.13 issued by Secretary (Energy) N. Srikant on Monday, is applicable to PPAs of all going and under-construction generating stations except for the projects allocated on the basis of geographical location by the State government and PPAs entered by individual Discoms.

It was stated that the power purchase allocation ratio between EPDCL and SPDCL was 34.27% and 65.73% after the State bifurcation.

After the CPDCL (which covers Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts) was established, the AP-Transco requested the government to specify revised ratios of the shares of the Discoms applicable from April 1, 2020 and submitted that the actual power consumption of the three Discoms had been worked out.

Accordingly, the government issued the notification for the revised allocation.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 6, 2020 6:32:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/cpdcl-gets-2334-share-in-power-purchased-by-state/article31271880.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY