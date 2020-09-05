CPDCL gearing up to implement free agriculture power scheme

‘Under it, every farmer can avail of nine-hour uninterrupted supply’

Chairman and Managing Director of the A.P. Central Power Distribution Company Limited (APCPDCL) J. Padmanabha Reddy has said that they are readying the infrastructural and operational capacities to implement the YSR Free Agriculture Power Scheme.

“Under the scheme, every farmer can avail himself of uninterrupted nine-hour power supply during the agricultural season,” Mr. Reddy told reporters here on Saturday.

Service meters

“I would like to reiterate that not even a single free power connection has been removed so far. Moreover, it will be easy to operate and maintain power supply if we can fix service meters to all connections. We are also changing all old lines and replacing them with new power cables, and we are also establishing 33/11 KV sub-stations . We will soon establish 32 feeders and link them with 33/11 KV sub-stations,” said Mr. Reddy.

Billing

He also said that the APCPDCL had introduced android-based billing with a view to making payment of bills easier. But since there were some operational issues, the billing process would continue to be manual for some time, he added.

“We have also declared the year 2020 as the year of zero accident, and we are taking all measures, including spreading awareness on the YouTube,” said Mr. Reddy.

J. Santhosh Rao, APCPDCL General Manager (Technical) and Superintendent Engineer M. Vijaya Kumar were present.