Cows with brucellosis symptoms quarantined at veterinary varsity

Nine cows were quarantined at Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU) campus with suspected symptoms of brucellosis.

Brucellosis is commonly found in cattle barns and has been rampant in the region in the past, but this is said to be for the first time it was observed on the university campus.

Livestock screening

The pathogenic bacterial infection was detected during the livestock screening taken up a few days back.

On suspicion, the identified cows were immediately quarantined and housed in a separate enclosure to prevent spread of the infection. The university also suspended the process of supplying milk to the public and its staff for nearly a fortnight.

It is suspected that the earthwork taken up recently as part of construction activities on the campus could have activated some spores.

A team of university officials led by Dean T.S. Chandrasekhara Rao and Associate Dean Nalini performed tests on over 80 cows and submitted a report to Vice-Chancellor Y. Hari Babu. “Nine cows were initially suspected of brucellosis and quarantined, but eight of them subsequently tested negative. We are conducting another test on the lone animal to completely rule out the possibility,” Dr. Hari Babu told The Hindu.

‘No cause for concern’

The bacteria will spread to humans if the milk is consumed without boiling. Since milk is generally boiled, it is unlikely to be a cause for concern.

Dr. Hari Babu, who is himself a veterinary microbiologist and an authority on brucellosis, conducted the series of tests, in view of the public health hazard involved.