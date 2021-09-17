Cow worship to be part of Tirumala itinerary soon

Former TTD trust board member J. Sekar Reddy showing the ‘Saptha Gopradakshanasala’ coming up at Alipiri.

Tirupati

17 September 2021 01:10 IST

CM to inaugurate ‘Saptha Gopradakshinashala’ on Oct. 11

Pilgrims now can perform ‘Go Pradakshina’ as a ‘Saptha Gopradakshinashala’ is coming up in a four-acre site at the Tirumala foothills.

Cow worship has been considered a sacred activity in temples.

For the first time, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is making it an integral part of the trip to the abode of Lord Venkateswara.

Resonating with the ‘seven hills’ of Tirumala, seven cows will be sheltered at the Mandapam, which the devotees will perambulate (‘Pradakshina’) as part of the fulfilment of their vows. The facility is expected to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during the Tirumala Brahmotsavam on October 11.

‘Go Thulabaram’

The TTD is also coming up with ‘Go Thulabaram’, akin to the huge balance seen in temples where a devotee weighs himself against any product of his choice for donation.

“A huge balance made of cast iron is being installed here, where a cow made to stand on one side to be weighed against products such as sugarcane, haystack, nuts and rice bags among others. The same will be donated to the Goshala,” former TTD board member and donor for this project J. Sekar Reddy told The Hindu.

He feels that the step will also make the centre self-sufficient as care of the cows will be taken with the donations.

A grazing ground and a cattle shed to house 30 cows are also coming up near the facility.

The other features are a meditation hall, children’s play area and a gallery to display the TTD’s initiatives on cow protection.

The project was envisaged in 2016 when Mr. Sekar Reddy was in the TTD trust board, but its execution got delayed due to several reasons. Even as the coronavirus pandemic is largely to blame, the extension of the concept to include the ‘Go Thulabaram’ and other amenities made it miss several deadlines.

Project cost

The project cost that was originally estimated to be ₹7 crore has now touched ₹13 crore, with more facilities being planned.

The TTD will depute animal keepers, security personnel and gardeners at this facility. Mr. Sekar Reddy has come forward to meet the maintenance expenses.

Apart from erecting electric fencing, Mr. Reddy is also seeking guards with light arms to scare away the wild animals, which may sneak into the compound from the forest nearby.